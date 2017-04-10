Rev Dr William J Barber II – When Silence is Not an Option 04/02/2017 Posted by: keesto Posted date: April 10, 2017 In: Video | comment : 0 Be Sociable, Share! Tweet Share ‹ Previous Next › About The Author keesto Number of Entries : 498 Related posts President Trump Meets with the Congressional Black Caucus Executive Committee NC NAACP Holds Press Conference to Discuss First Steps of Economic Boycott of NC Congressman Butterfield Commemorates Black History Month Tables are turning on Obamacare Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment