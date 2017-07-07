Candidate filing begins Friday for 2017 elections

SPECIAL FROM THE NC STATE BOARD OF ELECTIONS RALEIGH, N.C. – Candidate filing for local elections across North Carolina begins at noon Friday (July 7) and runs through noon Friday, July 21. Local elections are held between September and November, depending on the rules governing particular types of election contests. This year, more than 1,000 contests will be held across the state. “We hope that many candidates sign up to run for local office over the next two weeks and that voters across the state make sure they are registered to cast ballots in their hometown elections,” said Kim Westbrook Strach, executive director of the Bipartisan State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement. Candidates for local office must file notices of candidacy with the proper county board of elections to be listed on ballots in the primary or general elections. Candidates must be at least 21 years old. They also must live and be registered to vote in the electoral district for the office being sought. Voters must be registered 25 days before an election to vote on Election Day. The regular voter registration deadline for September elections is Aug. 18. For October elections, the deadline is Sept. 15. For November elections, the registration deadline is Oct. 13. Voters may also register and vote during the early voting period using “same-day registration” in places where absentee voting is authorized. Please contact your county board of elections or visit its website for more information about the elections being held in your area.