NC author tells why new Emmett Till book is about stopping violence against Blacks

NC author tells why new Emmett Till book is about stopping violence against Blacks

The Blood of Emmett Till (Simon and Schuster), is mainly about the confession by Carolyn Bryant, the Mississippi White woman whose lie, in 1955, caused the brutal lynching and murd ...

African Union Blasts Trump Rule Barring African Muslim Immigrants

African Union Blasts Trump Rule Barring African Muslim Immigrants

An outraged African Union recalled the kidnapping of Black Africans as it considered the controversial new US anti-immigrant rules. After forcibly bringing Africans to the U.S. as ...

NNPA’s Chavis Receives Promise of First Press Interview with President Trump 

NNPA's Chavis Receives Promise of First Press Interview with President Trump 

Move would signal departure from Obama years of ignoring requests from Black newspaper reporters ...

Somali-American Makes Debut As Minnesota State Rep

Somali-American Makes Debut As Minnesota State Rep

Ihan Omar did not win a majority of the Somali-American votes in her district. More Somali-Americans voted for her opponent, Mohamud Noor, also from Somali ...

Tables are turning on Obamacare

Tables are turning on Obamacare

Republicans warned seven years ago that a health care law passed only by Democrats -- with no support from the other party -- would struggle to survive. ...

Is Greensboro’s civil rights museum being treated fairly?

Is Greensboro's civil rights museum being treated fairly?

With a small, but dedicated, staff of four full-time and seven part-time employees, serving over 70,000 visitors from around the world annually, Swaine says, given all of the obsta ...

What kind of supreme court justice will Judge Mike Morgan be?

What kind of supreme court justice will Judge Mike Morgan be?

Morgan will serve an eight-year term on the seven-member court, and as a Democrat, his addition now shifts the court to a 4-3 Democrat majority. ...

Tables are turning on Obamacare

Tables are turning on Obamacare

Obama Awards Presidential Medal of Freedom

Obama Awards Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Obama, Family Light the National Christmas Tree for the Final Time

President Obama, Family Light the National Christmas Tree for the Final Time

A First look into the National Museum of African American History and Culture

A First look into the National Museum of African American History and Culture

Reverend William Barber – Democratic National Convention

Reverend William Barber – Democratic National Convention

First Lady Michelle Obama Carpool

First Lady Michelle Obama Carpool

President Barack Obama speaks at Memorial for fallen Dallas Police Officers

President Barack Obama speaks at Memorial for fallen Dallas Police Officers

Alton Sterling Shot! (*Warning Graphic 18+)

Alton Sterling Shot! (*Warning Graphic 18+)

Jesse Williams On Black Lives, Equal Rights And Freedom

Jesse Williams On Black Lives, Equal Rights And Freedom

President Obama Delivers the Commencement Address at Howard University

President Obama Delivers the Commencement Address at Howard University

FLOTUS Michelle Obama’s Speech at 2016 JSU Spring Undergraduate Commencement

FLOTUS Michelle Obama's Speech at 2016 JSU Spring Undergraduate Commencement

Jennifer Lopez Talks Love on Carpool Karaoke

Jennifer Lopez Talks Love on Carpool Karaoke

Should African-Americans receive reparations?

Should African-Americans receive reparations?

Meet the 106-Year-Old Who Got to Dance with the President and the First Lady

Meet the 106-Year-Old Who Got to Dance with the President and the First Lady

Barack Obama Cries During Speech on Gun control

Barack Obama Cries During Speech on Gun control

Remarks by the President at Commemoration of the 150th Anniversary of the 13th Amendment

Remarks by the President at Commemoration of the 150th ...

The President Addresses the Nation on Keeping the American People Safe

The President Addresses the Nation on Keeping the American People Safe

Rapper KRS-One: ‘Trayvon Martin was your cure for cancer’

Rapper KRS-One: 'Trayvon Martin was your cure for cancer'

Broadway at The White House

Broadway at The White House

“This Is No Time For Foolishness!” Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II

"This Is No Time For Foolishness!" Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II

Louis Farrakhan Justice or Else DC Rally Speech

Louis Farrakhan Justice or Else DC Rally Speech

67TH EMMY AWARDS | 2015 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

67TH EMMY AWARDS | 2015 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Dashcam Footage of Sandra Bland’s Arrest Contradicts Police Report

Dashcam Footage of Sandra Bland's Arrest Contradicts Police Report

President Barack Obama delivers Eulogy

President Barack Obama delivers Eulogy

SC Cop Shoots Unarmed Walter Scott Video

SC Cop Shoots Unarmed Walter Scott Video

Remarks by the President at the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery Marches

Remarks by the President at the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery Marches

Obama State of the Union 2015 Address: President’s [FULL] SOTU Speech

Obama State of the Union 2015 Address: President's [FULL] SOTU Speech

New Video: Cops Refused Tamir Rice First Aid

New Video: Cops Refused Tamir Rice First Aid

Minister Farrakhan speaking at the funeral of Mayor Marion Barry

Minister Farrakhan speaking at the funeral of Mayor Marion Barry

President Barack Obama speech on the Eric Garner Decision

President Barack Obama speech on the Eric Garner Decision

AG Eric Holder announces federal investigation into Eric Garner’s death

AG Eric Holder announces federal investigation into Eric Garner's death

Dr. Benjamin J. Chavis Speaks on Ferguson and the Movement

Dr. Benjamin J. Chavis Speaks on Ferguson and the Movement

Unarmed Black Man Shot Dead By Police In Phoenix Mistaking Pill Bottle for Gun

Unarmed Black Man Shot Dead By Police In Phoenix Mistaking Pill Bottle for Gun

NC Students and Teachers School Republican Senate Leader

NC Students and Teachers School Republican Senate Leader

Tears From Inside the Speaker’s Office | Tillis 15

Tears From Inside the Speaker's Office | Tillis 15

Wilmington Ten Pardons Ceremony

Wilmington Ten Pardons Ceremony

Rev Barber For The Wilmington Ten Pardons

Rev Barber For The Wilmington Ten Pardons

Freed after serving 30 years of wrongful conviction and death sentence

Freed after serving 30 years of wrongful conviction and death sentence

  Anthony Ray is LINC 3rd Annual Milestones Dinner Keynote Speaker BY KIMBERLY COOK, PHD CONTRIBUTING WRITER “The sun does shine,” was one of the first things Anthony Ray Hinton said when he was exonerated from a wrongful conviction and death sentence in Alabama. He was incarcerated for 30 years fortwo m more ...

January 24, 2017 (0) comments

NC author tells why new Emmett Till book is about stopping violence against Blacks

NC author tells why new Emmett Till book is about stopping violence against Blacks

The Blood of Emmett Till (Simon and Schuster), is mainly about the confession by Carolyn Bryant, the Mississippi White woman whose lie, in 1955, caused the brutal lynching and murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till. more ...

February 03, 2017 (0) comments

NNPA’s Chavis Receives Promise of First Press Interview with President Trump 

NNPA's Chavis Receives Promise of First Press Interview with President Trump 

Move would signal departure from Obama years of ignoring requests from Black newspaper reporters more ...

January 18, 2017 (0) comments

NIGERIAN ‘SLAVERY MONUMENT’ DEMOLISHED BY DEVELOPERS

NIGERIAN 'SLAVERY MONUMENT' DEMOLISHED BY DEVELOPERS

A living monument to Nigeria’s slave trade past was destroyed this month by developers of Lagos Island – the site of a wave of new luxury homes built in recent years. more ...

January 31, 2017 (0) comments

The National Black Church Initiative salutes the Women’s March for Democracy and Inclusion

The National Black Church Initiative salutes the Women's March for Democracy and Inclusion

This is the only thing that will make America Great  Washington, DC – The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a faith-based coalition of 34,000 churches comprised of 15 denominations and 15.7 million African Americans, salutes the millions of women around the world who will stand against tyranny from the more ...

January 24, 2017 (0) comments

Angela Bassett the “Reel” Deal as the American Black Film Institute Pays her Tribute as the People’s Icon at their 2017 Oscar Week Gala!

Angela Bassett the "Reel" Deal as the American Black Film Institute Pays her Tribute as the People's Icon at their 2017 Oscar Week Gala!

The American Black Film institute is a non-profit cinematic arts foundation, whose goal is to preserve and promote the legacy of diverse stories of people of color on film, while enhancing their financial viability more ...

January 09, 2017 (0) comments

The Impact Network expands its reach through Comcast Xfinity

The Impact Network expands its reach through Comcast Xfinity

BY ROZ EDWARD OF THE MICHIGAN CHRONICLE   The Impact Network, the only independent African American-owned and operated Christian television network in the United States, will now be available in even more homes, thanks to an expanded distribution agreement with Comcast’s Xfinity TV platform. The Impact N more ...

January 05, 2017 (0) comments

Despite Higher Rates Of Diabetes, Black Patients Are Rarely Included In Drug Trials

Despite Higher Rates Of Diabetes, Black Patients Are Rarely Included In Drug Trials

TMZ has obtained footage of what appears to be surveillance video from inside the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport baggage claim showing a shooter opening fire. more ...

January 09, 2017 (0) comments

CASH IN THE APPLE: Doubting Trump

CASH IN THE APPLE: Doubting Trump

BY CASH MICHAELS OF THE WILMINGTON JOURNAL   As we head toward the inauguration of our nation’s 45th president, despite the troubling questions that surround him, there are those who question that despite our many, many doubts about him and his “vision” for America, shouldn’t we all just put all of that more ...

January 18, 2017 (0) comments

OUR VOICE, GUEST EDITORIAL, Moral courage: standing up for what is right

OUR VOICE, GUEST EDITORIAL, Moral courage: standing up for what is right

    Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable. Even a superficial look at history reveals that no social advance rolls in on the wheels of inevitability. Every step towards the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle . . . This is no time for apathy or complacency. This more ...

January 18, 2017 (0) comments

