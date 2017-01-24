Latest Videos
Freed after serving 30 years of wrongful conviction and death sentence
Anthony Ray is LINC 3rd Annual Milestones Dinner Keynote Speaker BY KIMBERLY COOK, PHD CONTRIBUTING WRITER “The sun does shine,” was one of the first things Anthony Ray Hinton said when he was exonerated from a wrongful conviction and death sentence in Alabama. He was incarcerated for 30 years fortwo m more ...
What kind of supreme court justice will Judge Mike Morgan be?
Morgan will serve an eight-year term on the seven-member court, and as a Democrat, his addition now shifts the court to a 4-3 Democrat majority. more ...
NNPA’s Chavis Receives Promise of First Press Interview with President Trump
Move would signal departure from Obama years of ignoring requests from Black newspaper reporters more ...
NIGERIAN ‘SLAVERY MONUMENT’ DEMOLISHED BY DEVELOPERS
A living monument to Nigeria’s slave trade past was destroyed this month by developers of Lagos Island – the site of a wave of new luxury homes built in recent years. more ...
The National Black Church Initiative salutes the Women’s March for Democracy and Inclusion
This is the only thing that will make America Great Washington, DC – The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a faith-based coalition of 34,000 churches comprised of 15 denominations and 15.7 million African Americans, salutes the millions of women around the world who will stand against tyranny from the more ...
Angela Bassett the “Reel” Deal as the American Black Film Institute Pays her Tribute as the People’s Icon at their 2017 Oscar Week Gala!
The American Black Film institute is a non-profit cinematic arts foundation, whose goal is to preserve and promote the legacy of diverse stories of people of color on film, while enhancing their financial viability more ...
The Impact Network expands its reach through Comcast Xfinity
BY ROZ EDWARD OF THE MICHIGAN CHRONICLE The Impact Network, the only independent African American-owned and operated Christian television network in the United States, will now be available in even more homes, thanks to an expanded distribution agreement with Comcast’s Xfinity TV platform. The Impact N more ...
Despite Higher Rates Of Diabetes, Black Patients Are Rarely Included In Drug Trials
CASH IN THE APPLE: Doubting Trump
BY CASH MICHAELS OF THE WILMINGTON JOURNAL As we head toward the inauguration of our nation’s 45th president, despite the troubling questions that surround him, there are those who question that despite our many, many doubts about him and his “vision” for America, shouldn’t we all just put all of that more ...
OUR VOICE, GUEST EDITORIAL, Moral courage: standing up for what is right
Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable. Even a superficial look at history reveals that no social advance rolls in on the wheels of inevitability. Every step towards the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle . . . This is no time for apathy or complacency. This more ...