Trailblazer in education gives 52 years of service
After five decades of serving children, parents, faculty, staff and the community at-large, Mrs. Jackson will be embarking on her newest chapter in life--retirement. more ...
HOW THE GOP’S “POWER GRAB” HURTS BLACKS IN COOPER ADMINISTRATION
Cooper’s ability to fill exempt protected positions in State government was cut from the present 1500 for McCrory to just 425 (Perdue had 500), meaning Governor Cooper’s ability to specifically hire over 1,000 more fellow Democrats if he so chose, was decimated by over two-thirds. more ...
Obama Awards Presidential Medal of Freedom
President Obama is finishing out his second term by honoring some superstars from the worlds of film, TV, sports and music.Robert DeNiro, Tom Hanks, Ellen DeGeneres more ...
Gambia’s Once ‘President For Life’ Quietly Concedes Defeat
The prospect of another stolen election by the flamboyant President Yahya Jammeh took a surprise turn this week when the Gambian leader calmly accepted his defeat at the hands of opposition leader, Adama Barrow. more ...
The National Black Church Initiative Launches Voter Registration and Education Drive in 11 Battleground States for Black Faith Voters
Those states are: Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin. more ...
Rihanna and other celebs make plea to find missing dancer
Police reported her landlord said the 32-year-old dancer was wearing a pink top, blue jeans and high heels. Quigley was later spotted the next day at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan more ...
Civil rights, consumer advocates call for end to discriminatory auto loans
A group of consumer advocates and civil rights groups recently wrote Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, to stop this discriminatory practice at his dealerships. more ...
WITH TRUMP THREAT LOOMING, BLACKS ENCOURAGED TO SIGNUP FOR AFFORDABLE CARE ACT NOW
BY CASH MICHAELS OF THE WILMINGTON JOURNAL The US Dept of Health and Human Services, (HHS) which will remain under the Obama Administration until President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office January 20th, wants to make one thing very clear to African – Americans and others – the Affordable Care A more ...
What surely tainted our election? Voter suppression
I urge President Obama to launch an investigation and report on voter suppression to be released before he leaves office. more ...
OUR VOICE, Guest Editorial: New York Times Black Press story is not fit to print
On the front page of last Sunday's edition, the New York Times carried a story under the headline, "Pillars of Black Media, Once Vibrant, Now Fighting for Survival." It was a flawed, shallow critique of the Black Press and, to be blunt, was not fit to print. more ...