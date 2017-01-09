Latest Videos
Mina Yakabu of New Hanover High School selected for First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Better Make Room” campaign
Yakabu, who immigrated to the United States from Ghana, is president of NHHS's International Club, a "Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America" (LEDA) scholar and part of the school's Lyceum Academy for exceptional students. more ...
What kind of supreme court justice will Judge Mike Morgan be?
Morgan will serve an eight-year term on the seven-member court, and as a Democrat, his addition now shifts the court to a 4-3 Democrat majority. more ...
Tables are turning on Obamacare
Republicans warned seven years ago that a health care law passed only by Democrats -- with no support from the other party -- would struggle to survive. more ...
New Ghanaian Leader Slips Up At Swearing-in
Ex-president Mahama maintains that the terms of retirement were all agreed upon early in December. In addition to two “bungalows” (luxurious houses) for his home and his office more ...
The Impact Network expands its reach through Comcast Xfinity
BY ROZ EDWARD OF THE MICHIGAN CHRONICLE The Impact Network, the only independent African American-owned and operated Christian television network in the United States, will now be available in even more homes, thanks to an expanded distribution agreement with Comcast’s Xfinity TV platform. The Impact N more ...
Angela Bassett the “Reel” Deal as the American Black Film Institute Pays her Tribute as the People’s Icon at their 2017 Oscar Week Gala!
The American Black Film institute is a non-profit cinematic arts foundation, whose goal is to preserve and promote the legacy of diverse stories of people of color on film, while enhancing their financial viability more ...
The Impact Network expands its reach through Comcast Xfinity
BY ROZ EDWARD OF THE MICHIGAN CHRONICLE The Impact Network, the only independent African American-owned and operated Christian television network in the United States, will now be available in even more homes, thanks to an expanded distribution agreement with Comcast’s Xfinity TV platform. The Impact N more ...
Despite Higher Rates Of Diabetes, Black Patients Are Rarely Included In Drug Trials
TMZ has obtained footage of what appears to be surveillance video from inside the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport baggage claim showing a shooter opening fire. more ...
As Obama departs, we owe him our thanks
By Rev. Jesse Jackson of Rainbow Coalition (TriceEdneyWire.com) - The final days of the Obama presidency are upon us. His popularity is rising with the economy, and with the increasingly stark contrasts to his successor. It is worth being clear about the legacy that he leaves behind. Obama came to office faci more ...
OUR VOICE, GUEST EDITORIAL, Prayers for the work ahead for our children
BY MARIAN WRIGHT EDELMAN OF CHILDREN'S DEFENSE FUND This has been a trying year for so many children in America — confused, consumed by and afraid of the intolerance, hatred and anger of adults. How do we keep the promises we have made to our children? How do we make a better America that values each and ever more ...