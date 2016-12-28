HOW THE GOP’S “POWER GRAB” HURTS BLACKS IN COOPER ADMINISTRATION

HOW THE GOP'S "POWER GRAB" HURTS BLACKS IN COOPER ADMINISTRATION

Cooper’s ability to fill exempt protected positions in State government was cut from the present 1500 for McCrory to just 425 (Perdue had 500), meaning Governor Cooper’s ability to ...

Obama Awards Presidential Medal of Freedom

Obama Awards Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Obama is finishing out his second term by honoring some superstars from the worlds of film, TV, sports and music.Robert DeNiro, Tom Hanks, Ellen DeGeneres ...

President Obama, Family Light the National Christmas Tree for the Final Time

President Obama, Family Light the National Christmas Tree for the Final Time

The First Family hosted their 8th and final Lighting of the National Christmas Tree on Dec. 1. There were several musical guests, some including; Kelly Clarkson, Yolanda Adams, and ...

Ghana Picks New Leader Who Promises Jobs, Jobs, Jobs

Ghana Picks New Leader Who Promises Jobs, Jobs, Jobs

In a move to build back industry, Mr. Akufo-Addo pledged to build one factory in each of Ghana’s 216 districts. He pledged to build a dam in every village to support agriculture. ...

Governor-elect Cooper says he’ll make State “work for everyone.”

Governor-elect Cooper says he'll make State "work for everyone."

Cooper beat McCrory by over 10,000 votes, thus staving off a statewide recount or any interference from the GOP-led legislature. Top Democrats were delighted. ...

More Blacks and Other Minorities Getting ‘Strapped’ With Guns Since Trump Election

More Blacks and Other Minorities Getting 'Strapped' With Guns Since Trump Election

African Americans-and other minorities are arming themselves, fearing a continued surge in hate crimes since the election of Donald Trump in November, according to NBC News. ...

Sharpton Announces D.C. March During MLK Weekend 2017

Sharpton Announces D.C. March During MLK Weekend 2017

“We are not being alarmists, we are being realists about the record of the incoming president-elect and what he has said. If people are saying we’re not giving him a chance, we are ...

Trailblazer  in education gives 52 years of service

Trailblazer  in education gives 52 years of service

After five decades of serving children, parents, faculty, staff and the community at-large, Mrs. Jackson will be embarking on her newest chapter in life--retirement. more ...

December 28, 2016 (0) comments

