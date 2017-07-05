Tashni-Ann Dubroy, Ph.D. resigns as President and CEO of Shaw University

SPECIAL TO THE WILMINGTON JOURNAL (July 5, 2017 – Raleigh, NC) –The Shaw University Board of Trustees has announced that President Tashni-Ann Dubroy is resigning to assume the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Howard University. Shaw officials thanked Dr. Dubroy for her tireless service and positioning of the university as one of Raleigh’s valuable resources for higher learning and entrepreneurial development. “We sincerely thank Dr. Dubroy for a remarkable tenure of service to Shaw University,” said Board Chairman Dr. Joe Bell. “We are proud of her energetic, inclusive and refreshing leadership and the manner in which she led our institution to surpass goals in student enrollment, fundraising and cost control. We wish her all the best in the next phase of her professional journey.” Appointed in May 2015, Dr. Dubroy helped to revitalize campus operations, budget performance and enrollment. She is credited with the university’s first enrollment increase in six years, and the closing of a $4 million fundraising gap, including $630,000 – the single largest total ever raised in an alumni event. Dr. Dubroy’s emphasis on fiscal conservatism and process optimization helped the university to develop several key campus initiatives, including the termination of the three-year salary reduction program, investments in long-deferred facility projects, and the establishment of recruitment bolstering initiatives. She is also responsible for the university’s expanded presence in downtown Raleigh and within the Research Triangle Park corporate community. An accomplished entrepreneur, Dubroy spearheaded the recent opening of the Shaw University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center in partnership with the Carolina Small Business Development Fund to expand small business development and economic empowerment throughout Raleigh. Dubroy has received numerous honors for her bold leadership at Shaw University including the 2017 CEO of the Year by the Triangle Business Journal, the 2016 Presidential Medal of Excellence by Kingsborough Community College, and she is the first recipient of the 2016 Spirit of Excellence in Higher Education award by the Movement of Youth organization. “This was one of the most difficult decisions of my professional life,” said Dr. Dubroy. “I am honored that Shaw University’s Board of Trustees entrusted me with the opportunity to lead my Alma Mater. I will always be grateful to Shaw University where I honed my leadership capabilities and expertise in my capacity as its 17th President. I envision the successes that our faculty, staff and I achieved together will continue to support Shaw’s forward motion into a strong and vibrant future. I look forward to using these treasured experiences in my new role at Howard University.” Dr. Dubroy began her career as a Research Scientist at BASF, the world’s largest chemical company. She quickly ascended to the position of global technology analyst, and after two years, was appointed to serve as chemical procurement manager, where she managed a strategic sourcing budget of $35 million. She previously co-founded Tea and Honey Blends, a hair care company that manufactured and retailed natural hair care products, and co-owned downtown Raleigh’s Element Beauty Bar. Her entrepreneurial success has landed her on the pages of Money Magazine and Bloomberg’s BusinessWeek. Dr. Dubroy earned her Ph.D. in Physical Organic Chemistry from North Carolina State University in 2007, and holds a Masters of Business Administration from Rutgers University in New Jersey. ### Shaw University, located in North Carolina’s vibrant Downtown Raleigh, is the first historically black institution of higher education in the Southern United States. Founded in 1865 by Dr. Henry Martin Tupper, Shaw is proud to be educating more than 1,800 students who will become the change agents of tomorrow. Under the avant-garde leadership of our current president Dr. Tashni Ann Dubroy, our motto is “This is E.P.I.C,” as we are committed to advancing our mission with Entrepreneurial Thinking, Positioning and Presence, Innovation, and Customer Care. Learn more at www.shawu.edu.