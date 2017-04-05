President Trump Meets with the Congressional Black Caucus Executive Committee Posted by: keesto Posted date: April 05, 2017 In: Video | comment : 0 Be Sociable, Share! Tweet Share ‹ Previous About The Author keesto Number of Entries : 497 Related posts NC NAACP Holds Press Conference to Discuss First Steps of Economic Boycott of NC Congressman Butterfield Commemorates Black History Month Tables are turning on Obamacare Obama Awards Presidential Medal of Freedom Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment