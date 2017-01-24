The National Black Church Initiative salutes the Women’s March for Democracy and Inclusion

This is the only thing that will make America Great

Washington, DC – The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a faith-based coalition of 34,000 churches comprised of 15 denominations and 15.7 million African Americans, salutes the millions of women around the world who will stand against tyranny from their Government. It is right to petition and march against your Government. We particularly salute Christian African American women, one of whom was one of the organizers of this great march.

Our hope is that President Trump will take this as a huge wake up call to be inclusive and have a diverse staff as well as opinions as we move to make our country great again. We also hope, that these Christian women who have stood for the sake of democracy and inclusion for their children and their families will also sign up to be Prayer Warriors and demonstrate that prayer is the answer to an affective agenda going forward to change hearts and minds.

Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative says, “This was an extraordinary march for justice, and we salute them, but we urge them to go to church, pray and become Prayer Warriors.”

Anyone can sign up today at omprayerwarriors.com

ABOUT NBCI

The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 34,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches and the public. Our methodology is utilizing faith and sound health science.

NBCI’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose main mission is to reduce racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI offers faith-based, out-of-the-box and cutting edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues. NBCI’s programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science based strategies and techniques, and methods that work. Visit our website at www.naltblackchurch.com.