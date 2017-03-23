SIDDLE NAMED INTERIM HEAD COACH OF SEAHAWKS

SPECIAL TO THE WILMINGTON JOURNAL

Takayo Siddle, who played a pivotal role in the resurrection of the UNCW men’s basketball program over the last three seasons, has been named interim head coach for the Seahawks.

UNCW has won three consecutive regular season championships in the Colonial Athletic Association and captured two straight CAA Tournament crowns. The Seahawks played in the CIT in 2015 before returning to the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and 2017.

Siddle, 30, joined the UNCW program after spending the four seasons as an assistant coach at Gardner-Webb in Boiling Springs, N.C. He arrived at GWU in 2010 following one season at Hargrave Military Academy.

In Siddle’s last year at Hargrave, the Tigers had 12 players sign NCAA Division I scholarships, including five in the ACC, SEC, Big East and Big Ten.

A native of Eden, N.C., Siddle played four seasons for the Runnin’ Bulldogs from 2006-10, appearing in 114 games. Siddle played in 21 games during his freshman year when GWU upset Minnesota and East Carolina on the road and took defending national champion North Carolina to the final buzzer.

In 2006-07, Siddle started all 30 games for Gardner-Webb as a sophomore and averaged a career-best 8.6 ppg with 104 assists.

As a junior in 2007-08, Siddle played in 32 games and helped Gardner-Webb stun No. 20 Kentucky at Rupp Arena and advance to the final four of the 2007 2K Sports College Hoops Classic in Madison Square Garden.

Siddle was a prep standout for Coach John Harder at Morehead High School in Eden, where he averaged 27.0 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals.

Siddle then played one season at Hargrave before attending Gardner-Webb. He completed his Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology from Gardner-Webb in 2009.