John Elway Says It’s Not Broncos’ Intent To Pursue Cowboys’ Tony Romo

The Denver Broncos aren’t planning to bring in quarterback Tony Romo, even if the Dallas Cowboys release him.

“It’s not the intent to go that direction,” executive vice president John Elway responded when asked about the 36-year-old quarterback, per Mike Klis of 9News.

Romo—who lost his starting job to rookie Dak Prescott last season—has expected a release since mid-February, per ESPN’s Ed Werder. However, he remains on the roster more than a month later.

The quarterback has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons but was excellent in 15 games in 2014. He fueled the Cowboys to a 12-4 record while leading the league with a 113.2 quarterback rating. The performance helped him earn his fourth Pro Bowl bid.

The Broncos could seemingly use a quarterback of this ability and experience after a disappointing 2016 season. A year after winning the Super Bowl, the team missed the playoffs with an offense that ranked 27th in the league in total yards.

However, it appears the squad is going to stick with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch going into 2017.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN reported last week Romo is likely down to the Houston Texans or retirement.