What’s streaming on Netflix, Amazon in April

In the realm of film, Netflix brings a solid amount of self-produced content to the table this month, including Win It All, a comedy about a man who discovers that a duffel bag given to him for safe keeping is filled with cash.

Older films worth catching include award-winning dramas like Schindler’s List, beautiful animated features like Kubo and the Two Strings, and laugh-out-loud comedies like Tropic Thunder.

Those looking for additional laughs have plenty of comedy specials to choose from this month, with new Netflix-produced stand-up performances from famed funnymen like Louis C.K. and the Lucas brothers.

As always, some great content will be leaving Netflix in April, but this month in particular features the loss of a lot of popular TV series. Fans of The X-Files, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, and Firefly will want to watch them before they fade into the streaming ether. Films worth catching before they go include Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and The Princess Bride.

NEW ON NETFLIX IN APRIL

April 1 A Weekend with the Family

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Across the Universe

An American Tail

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster

Boy Bye

Born To Be Free

Cool Runnings

Good Witch (Season 2)

Gremlins

Only for One Night

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Schindler’s List

Something’s Gotta Give

Thunderstruck

Wynonna Earp (Season 1)

Trouble with the Curve

Tropic Thunder

The Tenth Man April 2 The D Train April 4 Chewing Gum (Season 2) April 6 The BFG April 7 El Faro De Las ORcas

Dawn of the Croods (Season 3)

The Get Down: Part 2

Win It All April 8 Kubo and the Two Strings April 10 Documentary Now! (Season 2) April 11 Kevin Hart: What Now April 12 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 2) April 14 Chelsea (Season 2)

(Season 2) El Eligido

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return

Sandy Wexler April 15 Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Slam April 18 Lucas Brothers: On Drugs April 19 A Plastic Ocean April 21 Bill Nye Saves the World (Season 1)

(Season 1) Girlboss (Season 2)

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On (Season 1)

Sand Castle

Tales by Light (Season 2)

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show (Season 4)

The Presige

Tramps April 22 The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass (Seasons 1-3) April 23 Live and Maddie (Season 4)

(Season 4) Phantom April 24 Long Nights Short Mornings April 25 Queen of Katwe

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Ball and Disappeared April 26 Real Rescues (Season 6-7)

(Season 6-7) Trust April 27 Las Chicas de Cable (Season 1) April 28 A Murder in the Park

Casting JonBenet

Dear White People (Season 1)

Rodney King

Small Crimes April 30 Sofia the First