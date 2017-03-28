What’s streaming on Netflix, Amazon in April
In the realm of film, Netflix brings a solid amount of self-produced content to the table this month, including Win It All, a comedy about a man who discovers that a duffel bag given to him for safe keeping is filled with cash.
Older films worth catching include award-winning dramas like Schindler’s List, beautiful animated features like Kubo and the Two Strings, and laugh-out-loud comedies like Tropic Thunder.
Those looking for additional laughs have plenty of comedy specials to choose from this month, with new Netflix-produced stand-up performances from famed funnymen like Louis C.K. and the Lucas brothers.
As always, some great content will be leaving Netflix in April, but this month in particular features the loss of a lot of popular TV series. Fans of The X-Files, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, and Firefly will want to watch them before they fade into the streaming ether. Films worth catching before they go include Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and The Princess Bride.
NEW ON NETFLIX IN APRIL
April 1
- A Weekend with the Family
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Across the Universe
- An American Tail
- An American Tail: Fievel Goes West
- An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster
- Boy Bye
- Born To Be Free
- Cool Runnings
- Good Witch (Season 2)
- Gremlins
- Only for One Night
- Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin
- Scooby-Doo (2002)
- Schindler’s List
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Thunderstruck
- Wynonna Earp (Season 1)
- Trouble with the Curve
- Tropic Thunder
- The Tenth Man
April 2
- The D Train
April 4
- Chewing Gum (Season 2)
April 6
- The BFG
April 7
- El Faro De Las ORcas
- Dawn of the Croods (Season 3)
- The Get Down: Part 2
- Win It All
April 8
- Kubo and the Two Strings
April 10
- Documentary Now! (Season 2)
April 11
- Kevin Hart: What Now
April 12
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 2)
April 14
- Chelsea (Season 2)
- El Eligido
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return
- Sandy Wexler
April 15
- Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
- Slam
April 18
- Lucas Brothers: On Drugs
April 19
- A Plastic Ocean
April 21
- Bill Nye Saves the World (Season 1)
- Girlboss (Season 2)
- Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On (Season 1)
- Sand Castle
- Tales by Light (Season 2)
- The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show (Season 4)
- The Presige
- Tramps
April 22
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass (Seasons 1-3)
April 23
- Live and Maddie (Season 4)
- Phantom
April 24
- Long Nights Short Mornings
April 25
- Queen of Katwe
- The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Ball and Disappeared
April 26
- Real Rescues (Season 6-7)
- Trust
April 27
- Las Chicas de Cable (Season 1)
April 28
- A Murder in the Park
- Casting JonBenet
- Dear White People (Season 1)
- Rodney King
- Small Crimes
April 30
- Sofia the First