DR. JIMMY TATE NAMED NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY CHIEF OF STAFF

DURHAM, N.C. –Dr. Jimmy Teriell Tate has been named North Carolina Central University (NCCU) chief of staff. Most recently, Tate served as president of Roanoke-Chowan Community College (R-CCC) in Ahoskie, N.C.

Tate has an extensive career that spans more than 20 years in higher education. While president of Roanoke-Chowan Community College, his leadership led to a 35 percent enrollment increase within the first month of his presidency. Tate was instrumental in strengthening relationships with the community, businesses, industries, institutions of higher learning and secondary-education institutions.

His leadership led to the implementation of credentialing partnerships with Elizabeth City State University and Shaw University, creating a seamless transition for R-CCC graduates to attend four-year colleges and universities. Several other new initiatives included a new partnership with Northampton County Public Schools, and the start of an Adult High School Program and an Executive Certificate in Leadership in Ministry and Leadership Northeast Programs. The college’s Occupational Prison Programs noted a dramatic increase in FTE by 157 percent and enrollment in the program by 101 percent. With a passion for offering opportunities for more students and as a direct response to the North Carolina Community College System’s Minority Male Success Initiative, the college hosted its inaugural Men Building Leaders Conference designed to prepare students for 21st century leadership opportunities.

Prior to Tate’s presidency at Roanoke-Chowan Community College, he served as vice president for College Advancement and Strategic Initiatives at James Sprunt Community College in Kenansville, N.C. He was also executive director of the college’s Foundation, where he launched its first capital campaign, raising nearly $3 million for scholarships and endowments. Additionally, Tate served in the Academic Affairs Division at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

Tate has served as an adjunct history professor with several colleges and universities, including Campbell University, Shaw University and Barton College. He is a former member of the Pender County Board of Commissioners, having served as vice chairman twice while being the board’s youngest and only minority member.

He has also been appointed as a member of the North Carolina State Youth Advisory Council, Southeastern North Carolina Educational Advisory Committee, Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees, Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees, State Employees Credit Union Advisory Board- Pender Division, Southeastern Economic Development Board and U.S. Congressman David Rouser’s Congressional District’s Educational Advisory Committee, to name a few.

A native of Willard, N.C., Tate is a graduate of University of North Carolina at Wilmington, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He holds a Doctor of Education degree in Leadership and Management and completed additional training with the North Carolina School of Government at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

North Carolina Central University prepares students to succeed in the global marketplace. Consistently ranked as a top Historically Black College or University, NCCU offers flagship programs in the sciences, education, law, business, nursing and the arts. Founded in 1910, NCCU remains committed to diversity in and access to higher education. Our alumni excel in a wide variety of academic and professional fields. Visit www.nccu.edu.