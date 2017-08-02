Port City Track Club brings back two National Championships and five All Americans

SPECIAL TO THE WILMINGTON JOURNAL

The Port City Track just completed 7 days of National Junior Olympics out in Lawrence, Kansas. “The kids continued to excel and represent themselves, Port City Track Club, the city of Wilmington and the State of North Carolina on a national level,” said Coach Roderick Bell.

Micah Hairston finished 17th in the nation in the 17-18 men’s 400m hurdles.

Ethan Fay finished 19th in the nation in the aero jav for the 11-12 year old boys, and he finished 24th in the nation in the 80m hurdles

Ma’laya Ross finished 23rd in the nation in the 8 and under girls in the 400m dash

Casper Powe finished 42nd in the nation for the boys’ 15-16 age group in the shot put.

Connor Powe finished 16th in the nation in the boys’ 13-14 triple jump.

The boys’ 4×100 meter relay 15-16 age group (Marquis Anthony, Jayden Johnson, Kisaiah Ferguson, Zaccheus Henry) finished 28th in the nation.

The girls’ 9/10 age group 4X400 team (Jasmine Richardson, Kateria Peters, Kaleah Peters, Kalaia Peters) finished 23rd in the nation.

Deshawn Ballard was the national champion in the men’s 200m dash for the 17-18 age group and finished 8th in the nation for the men’s 100m dash.

Xavier Terrell finished 2nd in the nation in the 11-12 year old boys in the 200M Dash, and he also finished 3rd in the nation in the boys’ 11-12 100 meter dash.

The boys’ 4×100 meter relay 17-18 age group (Shaquan Graham, Deshawn Ballard, JC Smith, Camron Coley-Barnhill) were ranked #1 in the nation and are now national champions.

“This year, coming into the season, our men’s 4×100 meter relay team had a point to prove after the last national championship letdown. So the theme for this season was “Unfinished Business.” They wanted to win the State, the Region, and a National Championship, and they did all three,” said Bell.

The following Port City Track members medaled and are All American athletes.

– Shaquan Graham (4X100 meter relay)

-Cameron Coley-Barnhill (4X100 meter relay)

-J. C. Smith – Two – times All American (long jump and 4X100 meter relay)

-Deshawn Ballard -Three times All American (100, 200, and 4X100)

Xavier Terrell – Two times All American (100, 200)

The Port City Track Club thanks all those who helped them get to the National Championship. Without your support, it would not have been possible.