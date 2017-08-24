PERMISSION 2 DREAM HOLDS BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY

SPECIAL TO THE WILMINGTON JOURNAL

Giving back is what we do! Permission 2 Dream Youth Powered Philanthropy group’s annual Back to School Giveaway on August 20th was a huge success. Director of Philanthropy Aretha Session’s goal was to serve the community through awesome networking. Churches, organizations, community and individuals’ teamwork made the dream work. God is SO good!

Areawide youth were blessed with 550 book bags, 13 male haircuts, five young ladies’ hairdos, supplies, uniforms, shoes, raffles, food and fun. We could not have asked for a more perfect day and a free-for-all kickball game.

We thank you so much for your love and support to the community. Because of you, many youth were blessed. Thanks goes out to Empowerment in Pink, Xclusive Chainz, RC of Shallotte, Mount Olive AME Church with Pastor Mills, Warriors of Christ Church w/Apostle Delmarva Johnson, St Andrew AMEZ Church w/Pastor H. A. Gregory, III, Big Ike and “Big B” Brandon Hickman, Suprena Lenise Hickman, Will Bordeaux, Evelyn Harrington, Omar and 13th Castle Street Barber, Childcare Network Crew – Alicia Williams, Quaniesha White, Leslie Anderson, 14th Street Family and Friends, Janna Siegel Robertson, Anthony Hardwrich, Skidog Grady, Port City Kickball Traveling Team, Atiba Johnson, Juanita McDuffie, Amya Shaw, Andre Session, Arnetta Session, Aniyah Session, Janya Neil, Jada Neil, and NyQuari White. Thank you all so much for your love.

To the Permission 2 Dream Youth, Team and Parents: Words cannot express the dedication you have for the community, KUDOS to everyone. There are so many others too numerous to name, so if we failed to mention your name, please charge it to our heads and not to our hearts. Please know your love, time, support and commitment to making a child smile is appreciated, and the mission was accomplished.

THANKS TO OUR COMMUNITY for allowing us to bless you. Permission 2 Dream team loves you all!