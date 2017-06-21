Castle Hayne native promoted to Army Lieutenant Colonel

BY DLA ENERGY PUBLIC AFFAIRS

North Carolina Agriculture and Technical State University Alumnus Kevin Ward continues to rise to higher levels of leadership and responsibility while serving the nation with his promotion to lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army.

A native of Castle Hayne, North Carolina, Ward graduated from North Carolina Agriculture and Technical State University in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering and was commissioned as an Ordnance Officer in May 2000. He earned a Master’s in Business Administration from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas.

Ward served five years in the Army as an enlisted Soldier before attending A&T.

“I wanted to go to college and the Army offered me an avenue to get my college degree,” Ward said. “Every semester as a Soldier, I took classes and when I entered A&T in the fall of 1996, I earned 20 credit hours.”

Deployed to war seven times, Ward is a veteran of Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Inherent Resolve. Ward serves as the Director of the Commander’s Action Group at Defense Logistics Agency Energy.

With a history that spans more than 70 years, dating back to World War II, Defense Logistics Agency Energy provides the Department of Defense and other government agencies with comprehensive energy solutions in the most effective and efficient manner possible.

Ward is a recipient of the Ordinance Corp’s Samuel Sharpe award and the Army’s Demonstrated Master Logistician designation. The Order of Samuel Sharpe was first introduced in May 1994 by the United States Army Ordnance Corps Association. The Samuel Sharpe award recognizes ordnance personnel who have demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and moral character.

More than 50 of Ward’s family members attended the Jan. 6th ceremony, joining his friends and former co-workers who came from around the U.S. to join Ward’s DLA Energy teammates for the occasion. In total, more than 100 people participated in the event. Those who could not attend joined in via video teleconference.

Army Major General Clark W. LeMasters, commanding general of the TACOM Life Cycle Management Command and Ward’s former commanding officer, presided over the ceremony.

“The promotion day was a grand event for me,” Ward said. “Having mostly all of my family, close friends, and co-workers in attendance as well as watching by VTC was like being given flowers for a special occasion. The joy I have is not for me or the rank that was pinned but to see the excitement and share the moment with my family, friends and co-workers.”

Ward credits his mother and his wife, the former Katrina Duncan, as the foundation for his successful career.

“My mother sacrificed to make sure I had what I needed growing up,” Ward said. “In third grade she borrowed $2 from a friend so I could go on a school field trip. I don’t ever want to be a failure or embarrassment to her. This carries over today. I don’t want to fail my wife and son and always be able to provide for my family.”

The importance of family is integral in Ward’s life and career.

I like the Army,” Ward said. “Camaraderie is integral and everywhere I have been stationed, the people you work with and deploy with become your family. “In tough times, family and the Army always comes through.”

Ward’s awards and badges include: the Bronze Star Medal (two oak leaf clusters), Meritorious Service Medal (two oak leaf clusters), Army Commendation Medal (two oak leaf clusters), Joint Service Achievement Medal and an Army Achievement Medal (two oak leaf clusters).