2017 MOTHER’S DAY TRIBUTE

BY SYLVIA HOOPER , CONTRIBUTING WRITER

“A man’s work is from sun to sun, but a mother’s work is never done!”

“Ye have not chosen men, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain:” St. John 15:16

This Mother’s Day Memorial Tribute is to reflect and honor the life of a great woman, whose work is yet praising her in the gates of the community and the world even though she has transitioned from earthly labor to heavenly reward. Her fruit has remained, because she was a chosen vessel of the Lord. She poured out her life for the glory of God and was indeed a mother to many sons and daughters! We are giving honor to whom honor is due; for she fought a good fight and she kept the faith! She endured to the end. She was a virtuous woman. Her lasting legacy continues to impact the lives of the many people she touched with the love of Jesus Christ. `

Jesus said, “I must work the work of him that sent me while it is day. The night cometh when no man can work.” St. John 9:4 Rev. Doctor Benjamin possessed the wisdom to know that the night was coming, so she worked for The Master while it was day! She left an indelible imprint in the hearts and minds of countless individuals who knew and loved her…as witnessed in the following testimonies.

“Dr. Mary Benjamin was a woman of integrity whose tenacity, sense of humor and God given creative ideas for Ministry made an indelible impact on my life.” Mother Patricia D. Lofton, N.C. 2nd. Supervisor of Women, COGIC

“Rev./Dr./Mother Mary Benjamin was truly one of the most honorable and distinguished giants in the gospel of Jesus Christ on the east coast of the United States of America. She was a very unique woman of God who loved all people, no matter the race, color, creed, or denomination. She was truly a woman with a Christ like mind and supported the younger generation on the battlefield for the Lord. She preached and taught the Word of God to hungry souls, here and abroad. She always celebrated the life, death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ every Good Friday.” Evangelist Lynda Smiley McMillan

There are many voices willing and able to join in the chorus of accolades to this great woman, Rev. Dr. Mary Benjamin. Evangelist Beverly Jordan is one of them. She stated, “Mother was gentle and sweet, always comforting, caring, loving, supportive, and giving. She embraced everyone as being someone special. Young men from the prison she ministered to often remembered her after their release from incarceration, and would share with her the impact of her being there for them. Mother Benjamin could go in there and touch those men in a way many others could not! I believe she took them as her sons and used a motherly approach in ministry.

Mother Benjamin taught many students in The Undenominational Bible Institute. Her classes included pastors, ministers, and anyone who wanted to learn more about the bible. She was a serious and a tough professor! We were all so blessed by her teaching skills. The school originated from New York to New Bern, then to Wilmington, under the instructions of her Overseer. There were so many graduates from her classes.

Mother had a heart for outreach ministry. She fed the hungry, supervised a food distribution program, and visited the sick everywhere. Mother was always willing to listen and share Mother wit and scripture. James 1:19 comes to mind when remembering her. “Let every man be quick to hear and slow to speak, slow to wrath.” She would listen well, and then impart a little wisdom with you. She would touch your life in word or deed….. I will never forget the way the Lord would use her to bring validation and value to those who needed it….because I am one.”

Her husband of forty-five years, Elder Lensey Benjamin cherishes the memories of her as being, “The Love of My Life”. Dr. Benjamin served faithfully as Undenominational Pentecostal Holiness Church, Pastor for over 25 years until 2008, being obedient to God, she withdrew from UPHC, and established an independent charter changing the name of the church to its present name, LightHouse Shining Ministries, Inc. The church family was her life and she loved it until the end. She would always say, “It is nice to be nice”, and “To God Be the Glory.”