Mina Yakabu of New Hanover High School selected for First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Better Make Room” campaign

Mina Yakabu of New Hanover High School has been selected for First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Better Make Room” campaign

A senior at Wilmington’s New Hanover High School has been chosen for an education initiative lead by First Lady Michelle Obama.

Student Mina Yakabu is one of 17 high-schools from across the nation who will make up the Student Advisory Board of the White House’s “Better Make Room” campaign, New Hanover County Schools announced in a news release. The campaign is aimed at getting American teenagers to attend, succeed in and graduate from college. Obama announced the campaign a year ago as part of her “Reach Higher” initiative to get young people invested in post-high school education.

Yakabu, who immigrated to the United States from Ghana, is president of NHHS’s International Club, a “Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America” (LEDA) scholar and part of the school’s Lyceum Academy for exceptional students.

“Mina has worked very hard to achieve this honor,” the release quoted NHHS principal James McAdams. “She is a leader at our school – both academically and behaviorally. In addition, Mina is an extremely talented young lady who has her priorities straight and we’re so proud of her.”

As part of the “Better Make Room” Student Advisory Board, Yakabu is tasked with creating a college-bound culture at her school and connecting her peers to college resources. Yakabu and the other 16 members represent 13 states; two-thirds come from schools with large numbers of low-income students and most plan to be the first in their families to earn a post-secondary degree.

