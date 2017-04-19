Rep. Lee, Members Demand Immediate Removal of Steve Bannon from White House Staff

SPECIAL TO THE WILMINGTON JOURNAL

Washington, DC – Following the removal of Steve Bannon from the National Security Council, Members of Congress led by Congresswoman Barbara Lee called for the immediate removal of Steve Bannon, a white supremacist, from the White House staff.

“Steve Bannon is a radical right wing extremist, whose embrace of white supremacist ideology presents a direct threat to our national security. As the chief architect of the Muslim Ban and a persistent advocate of President Trump’s border wall, his corrosive fingerprints can be found on the most extreme tenets of this Administrations un-American agenda,” said Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

“This year at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Steve Bannon made it clear that his goal is the “destruction of the administrative state.” I refuse to stand idly by as President Trump allows him to rot our government from the inside out. That is why I am pleased that my colleagues have joined me to send a clear message to this White House: Steve Bannon must go, and he must go now.”

Key excerpts from the letter:

“In late 2013, Mr. Bannon said that he is a “Leninist” and that his main goal is the “destruction of the administrative state.” We understand that Mr. Bannon was an architect of your administration’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 budget proposal that seeks to dismantle our vital government services and functions. There should be no place at the White House for a person that does not believe in our government and all Americans.

“While Mr. Bannon is no longer on the NSC, the threat he poses to the security of our nation is still imminent. His political drive to keep Muslims and all immigrations out of this country is appalling. We need look no further than your administration’s hateful, failed Muslim-ban and border wall, to find the finger prints of Mr. Bannon and understand the chaos his radical views can inflict on our country. We strongly urge you to remove Steve Bannon from the White House immediately. His ideology and political agenda clearly have no place in the highest office in the land.”

BODY,.aolmailheader {font-size:10pt; color:black; font-family:Arial;} a.aolmailheader:link {color:blue; text-decoration:underline; font-weight:normal;} a.aolmailheader:visited {color:magenta; text-decoration:underline; font-weight:normal;} a.aolmailheader:active {color:blue; text-decoration:underline; font-weight:normal;} a.aolmailheader:hover {color:blue; text-decoration:underline; font-weight:normal;}

Lee’s statements on Afghanistan and Syria

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Barbara Lee released the following statement on the US bombing in Afghanistan:

“The unprecedented use of an MOAB, which is considered the ‘Mother of All Bombs,’ marks a new front in the almost 16 year war in Afghanistan. President Trump owes the American people an explanation about his escalation of military force in Afghanistan and his long-term strategy to defeat ISIS.

“No president should have a blank check for endless war, especially not this President, who is acting without any checks or oversight from the Republican-controlled Congress. I urge Speaker Ryan to call Congress back into session, so we can immediately repeal the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force and put real restraints on President Trump’s warmongering.”

Congresswoman Barbara Lee was the only member of Congress to vote against the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force. Her bill, H.R. 1229, would repeal the 2001 AUMF.

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Barbara Lee’s released the following statement on military strikes against the Syrian government:

“The US strikes in Syria, conducted without Congressional authorization, represent a dangerous military escalation into the Syrian civil war and are without legal justification. The use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians is barbaric and there is no question that Bashar Al-Assad must be held accountable for his heinous actions. I will continue to support an international response to bring the perpetrators of these horrors to justice and negotiate a political solution to the war in Syria.

“But by illegally bombing a sovereign nation, President Trump has intensified an already dangerous and unstable conflict without a long-term strategy or an appropriate authorization from Congress. Yesterday, I called on Speaker Ryan to call off the recess to debate and vote on an Authorization of the Use of Military Force prior to any military action in Syria. While he failed to act yesterday, I urge him to immediately bring Congress back into session so we can exercise our constitutional duty to hold a debate and vote. Congress has been missing in action on matters of war and peace for far too long – it’s past time for Congress to do its job.”

Congresswoman Lee is a member of the Budget and Appropriations Committees, Vice Chair of the Steering & Policy Committee, former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, former co-chair of the Progressive Caucus and a Senior Democratic Whip. She also serves as chair of the Democratic Whip Task Force on Poverty, Income Inequality and Opportunity.