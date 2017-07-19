Port City Track Club Prep for Junior Olympics in Kansas

SPECIAL TO THE WILMINGTON JOURNAL

The USA Track and Field, Region 3 Junior Olympics, ended, and the Port City Track Club brought back multiple regional champions to the city of Wilmington.

The Port City Track Club 4×100 men 17/18 year old are the repeat champs for the region. Last year, they won the region and repeated again this year by running the fastest time in the nation for their age group. The team consists of Shaquan Graham, Deshawn Ballard, J. C. Smith and Cameron Coley-Barnhill.

Ethan Fay is the regional champion for the boys’ 11/12 year old division for the aero javelin. Ethan threw a personal best of 102’-2”. Dynzcil Rhodes-Davis is the regional champ for the 9/10 year boys’ 1500 meter race walk. J. C. Smith won the long jump for the region, with a jump of 23-04”. Deshawn Ballard is the regional champion for the 17/18 year old men in the 100 meter dash, with a personal best of 10.5, and he is also the regional champ in the 200 meter dash, with a time of 20.95.

All together, the Port City Track Club will be sending 19 athletes to the nationals in Lawrence, Kansas July 23-30, 2017. They are as follows:

Ma’Laya Ross will run the 400 meter dash in the 8 and under girls’ category.

Jasmine Richardson, Kateria Peters, Kalaia Peters, and Kaleah Peters will compete in the girls’ 4X400 meter relay in the 9 and 10 year old girls’ category.

Marquis Anthony, Jayden Johnson, Kisaiah Ferguson, and Zaccheus Henry will run the 4X100 meter relay in the boys’ 15 and 16 year old category.

Shaquan Graham, Deshawn Ballard, J. C. Smith, and Camron Coley-Barnhill will run the 4X100 meter relay in the men’s 17 and 18 year old category. They are currently ranked #1 in the nation.

De’Shawn Ballard runs the 100 and 200 meter dash in the 17/18 year old men’s age group and is currently ranked #1 in the nation in both. He is ranked 6th all time in North Carolina for the 200.

Ethan Fay competes in the 80 hurdles and the aero jav in the 11 and 12 year old boys’ category.

Casper Powe throws the discus in the 15/16 year old boys’ category.

Connor Powe competes in the 100 hurdles and does the triple jump in the 13 and 14 year old boys’ category.

Dynzcil Rhodes-Davis competes in the 9 and 10 year old boys’ age group for the 1500 race walk.

Xavier Terrell runs in the 100 and 200 meter dash for the 11 and 12 year old boys’ category.

Micah Hairston does the 400 meter hurdles in the 17 and 18 year old men’s category, and Ja’Vonta Smith does the long jump in the 17 and 18 year old men’s category.

“I am just excited that we are giving our kids a platform to showcase their talents. I want them to enjoy the moment and this great experience,” said Coach Bell.

The Port City Track club needs your help in sending these kids to Kansas. If you would like to donate, please visit their Facebook Page: Roderick Bell (Port City Track Club) and click on the gofundme account they have set up. You may also call Coach Bell at (704)886-8686 or Coach T. at (910)297-5974.

