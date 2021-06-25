Zimbabwean Mother’s Hopes Child Lost In 2019’s Cyclone Idai Will Be Found

CHIMANIMANI, Zimbabwe — Jane Chitsuro, 43, is still seeking answers into the whereabouts of the remains of her 18-month-old son, Tanatswa Dudzai, who disappeared on the evening of March 15, 2019, when Cyclone Idai hit Chimanimani, eastern Zimbabwe.

According to the United Nations, the cyclone, which spread across Malawi, Mozambique, and eastern parts of Zimbabwe, claimed over 1,000 people and displaced over 1.5 million.

Many others, like young Dudzai, are still missing.

“I still hope one day my son will be found,” Chitsuro told Zenger News.

“I want him to be buried with dignity.”

On that fateful evening, Chitsuro, a widow, had tucked her elder child aged 15 in the next room and went to bed with Dudzai.

Days earlier, the Meteorological Service Department had warned that strong winds and heavy storms were brewing on the coast of the Indian Ocean and spreading across Mozambique, heading to Ngangu, Chimanimani.

But by this time, Chitsuro says it was too late to find refuge elsewhere.

When she woke up to the sound of thunder, it was raining heavily, and when she left Dudzai in bed to check on his sister in the next room, the entire house crumbled before she could rush back to reunite with her baby.

“That was the last time I set eyes on him. The entire house was destroyed, and luckily, my other child and I weren’t hurt. A massive volume of water suddenly swept down from the mountain and dumped us about 300 meters away.”

Days later, the Department of Civil Protection and other international agencies flocked Chimanimani and surrounding areas to mount rescue efforts.

Many people were found dead beneath the rubble.

According to the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society, hundreds were missing, suggesting that many dead bodies, including livestock, were carried by the floods downstream into Mozambique,

Heaps of rubble and boulders that rolled down the mountains during the storm are still visible in Ngangu.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees provided survivors with tents at three village camps around Chimanimani.

But Dudzai is among the 344 people still missing, according to the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo’s statement to the Inter-ministerial Committee on Civil Protection Parliament on May 31, 2021.