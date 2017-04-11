Which Students Are Arrested the Most? An Education Week Analysis
In the 2013-14 school year, nearly 70,000 students were arrested in a small share of America’s public schools — about 8,000 schools. While every state had arrests in that year, most individual schools did not report any arrests. Browse U.S. and state data below or select your state from the menu above to search for your school.
WHO GETS ARRESTED?
WHO GETS REFERRED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT?
WHAT DOES OVERALL ENROLLMENT LOOK LIKE?
- WHITE
- BLACK
- HISPANIC
- ASIAN
- NATIVE AMERICAN
- HAWAIIAN
- TWO OR MORE
WHAT PERCENTAGE OF SCHOOLS HAVE SWORN POLICE OFFICERS?
*Table initially sorted by number of arrests.
Some student counts were rounded to protect individuals from being identified.
NA indicates that the school did not provide information, or that information was not considered applicable by the Office for Civil Rights.
SOURCE: Education Week Research Center original analysis of Civil Rights Data Collection, 2017
