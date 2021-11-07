Volleyhawks Take Opener From Tribe In Four Sets

UNCW scored the final eight points of the fourth set to knock off visiting William & Mary, 3-1, in Colonial Athletic Association volleyball action Saturday at Hanover Hall.

UNCW improved to 4-20 on the season and raised its record to 3-10 in the CAA. The Tribe, meanwhile, slipped to 4-14 and 1-12 in the league.

With the Seahawks trailing 22-17 in the fourth set, a Tribe service error ignited the match-ending rally. Three consecutive blocks by UNCW narrowed the deficit to 22-21 and forced a W&M timeout. Back-to-back hitting errors by W&M gave the Seahawks the lead, 23-22. Katie Lanz then pushed it to match point with her ninth kill of the afternoon. Lanz and Brooke Hanshumaker teamed on the final point on a block for the final point. Hanshumaker had three of her four blocks on the match in that run.

Sarah Blakely led UNCW with 11 kills and Brianna Haggerty added 10 of her own. Haggerty rounded out a double-double effort with 12 digs.

William & Mary’s Lauren Merrill held match-high honors with 17 kills and posted 15 digs. Maddie Meyers also compiled a double-double with 10 kills and 11 digs. Anna Porter finished with 29 digs to lead all players.

The series concludes on Sunday with a 1 p.m. start. UNCW will honor and recognize the three seniors playing their final match at Hanover Hall before the match.