Vine Of The Times: Premium Winemaker Taps Trellis’ Wine IQ

Trellis is helping to streamline wine production.

Pernod Ricard Winemakers, the premium wine division of wine, spirits and Champagne international company Pernod Ricard, will support its operations across Australia and New Zealand with smart predictions on grape yield, quality, harvest timing and procurement cost prediction from Trellis of Tel Aviv.

“As we continue to lead the wine industry into the digital era, we are committed to working with artificial intelligence innovators that are reimagining global supply chains,” said Alex Kahl, who is optimizing technology for Pernod Ricard Winemakers.

“We were impressed by Trellis’ expertise in the industry and proven ability to scale across complex business units and multiple geographies,” Kahl said.

Since 2017, Trellis has helped food and beverage producers and their suppliers — across the United States, Australia-New Zealand and Europe — to identify inefficiencies.

The food system intelligence company’s AI-powered platform integrates live data from throughout the supply chain to accurately predict quality, yield, timing of harvest and associated expenses.

Brett McKinnon, Chief Operations Officer at Pernod Ricard Winemakers, said he expects Trellis “to help us significantly lower our procurement costs and overall production costs, while also ensuring a much more efficient harvest.”

Ilay Englard, founder and CEO of Trellis, called the traditional food and beverage supply chains “broken and volatile.”

“We look forward to helping Pernod Ricard Winemakers effectively navigate all of the challenges in the years ahead — from erratic weather and natural disasters driven by climate change to surging international trade concerns, regulations and tariffs — to maintain their market leadership,” Englard said.

(Edited by Fern Siegel and David Martosko)

