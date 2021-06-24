VIDEO: Wing And A Scare: Real Life Batman’s Terrifying Commuter Run In A Wingsuit

A wingsuit jumper, known as the Turkish Batman, who learned his skills with the British Army, flies from work to home every day — from a height of nearly 6,500 feet.

Cengiz Kocak learned his flying skills by parachuting and doing other air sports during his 20-year military service.

After graduating from military school in 1992, he served in Turkey for a while and then went to the British Army Infantry Training Center in England in 2000.

When he retired from the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps in 2012, he made more than 5,000 jumps and received various medals by representing Turkey in national and international championships.

Cengiz, who is now general manager of a cable-car facility established on Babadag mountain at an altitude of 1,965 meters (6,446 feet) in Fethiye Turkey, goes to his home at the end of the working day by gliding in a wingsuit.

His vantage point offers a view of the famous Oludeniz Blue Lagoon.

Cengiz Kocak has trained in paragliding, base jumping and flying with a wingsuit for years. (@cengiz.kocak/Zenger News)

“I do a wingsuit jump on the way home in the evening. After jumping from a height of about 2,000 meters (6,561 feet), I land in three-to-four minutes. If I want to go down this distance by car, it takes 40 minutes, and by cable car, it takes 25 minutes.

“My job offers the opportunity to do sports, such as flying and jumping, which is my passion. When the work is done, I do base jumping with a wingsuit.

“Doing this every day adds a lot to me and my sport. That was my dream for 30 years. There is probably no second person in the world doig this. That’s why I feel lucky.”

Cengiz said people from all over the world have watched his videos on his social media account, which has about 20,000 followers.

“I want the number of people interested in air sports to increase, and I support the people who come to this region.”

(Edited by Judith Isacoff and Fern Siegel)







The post VIDEO: Wing And A Scare: Real Life Batman’s Terrifying Commuter Run In A Wingsuit appeared first on Zenger News.