VIDEO: Wheel Close: Semi Truck Misses Cop By An Inch In Highway Pile Up

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An 18-wheel truck slammed into a car on a freeway and narrowly missed a Texan cop on Highway 59 in Wharton County, Texas.

The incident was filmed, and the footage was shared on social media on March 23.

In the clip, Officer Jeff Fiala is seen walking towards a crashed car involved in an earlier incident.

As he walks along the side of the motorway, a huge truck suddenly enters the screen and slams into the front of the damaged car, narrowly missing the cop who jumps back in surprise.