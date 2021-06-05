VIDEO: What Pandemic? Five Friends On A 1,055-Mile Trip To Help Educate Girls

DELHI, India — Five fresh graduates set out in an auto-rickshaw to cover 1,700 kilometers [1,055 miles] from India’s Bengaluru to Mumbai when the second wave of Covid-19 was starting to grip the country.

Making their parents agree was an uphill task, but they managed to get their nod due to the cause — to raise awareness and funds to educate young girls.

At least 270 million children in India have been affected by the closure of schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an Oxfam report.

The report states: “Dependence of digital modes also excludes girls since access to digital media is gendered — only 29 percent of India’s internet users are women.

“We were fresh graduates from Ashoka University (Sonipat, Haryana), and the cause of education was really on our minds,” Preetha Datta, founder of the ‘ Auto for Impact ’ campaign, told Zenger News.

“While watching the news about the growing disparities in every section, we decided to do something about it.”

If there’s a will, then there’s a way

Preetha Datta, Vidur Singh, Anshul Rai Sharma, Paul Kurian, and Venkatesh Thapan started their expedition from Vidhan Soudha, Bengaluru, at 5:30 am on April 10.

Their friends and families cheered for them while they began their campaign.

“Though it was early in the morning, the first thing we noticed was how much people were noticing us. From vendors to kids, to pedestrians — everyone was excited to see us trudging down the road,” said Datta.

They chose ‘auto rickshaw‘ as transport as it is pretty popular in India, and is one of the very few things that are common between the ones providing a helping hand and the people who are being helped.

“Auto and education are two things that we share amongst us, and we get the importance of both. No matter who you are, you have driven in an auto, and education during the pandemic becomes even more important,” Anshul Rai, one of the campaign members, told Zenger News.

Change in plans

The expedition map involved Mysore, Gudalur, Madikeri, Chikmagalur, Honnavar, Goa, Kolhapur, Pune, and Mumbai.

The group said the drive through Bandipur, a town in Karnataka, went by in a haze of deer spotting and general beauty.

“One of the most noteworthy incidents was when we were stopped while crossing the border from Bandipur to Mudumalai [a town in Tamil Nadu],” Vidur Singh, co-founder of the campaign, told Zenger News.

“We were stopped since three-wheelers are a safety risk for elephants and aren’t usually allowed to cross. Though we had taken permissions from Indian Forest Service officers, contacting them on weekends with zero bars on the network took us a few hours.”

After getting through the border, the group spotted elephants, too.