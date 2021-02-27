VIDEO: US Marines Conduct Chromite Watchfire Exercise

“The ‘Chromite Watchfire’ exercise focuses on Navy and Marine Corps integration as well as maintaining peak warfighting capabilities,” said one of the officers involved. “The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System is a light multiple rocket launcher developed for the US Army in the late 1990s, mounted on a standard Army M1140 truck frame.”

The training took place at the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California on Feb. 23. This is one of the largest Marine Corps bases in the US, which was established in 1942 to train the US Marines for service in World War-II.

It can hold six rockets or one surface-to-surface missile on the US Army’s new five-ton Tactical Vehicle and can launch the entire Multiple Launch Rocket System Family of Munitions.

These exercises, conducted in environments that closely resemble the circumstances the troops would be faced within a real-life scenario, sometimes involve mock enemies and simulated attacks. The attacks are carefully planned and strategized to ensure that the corps are provided with a fair idea regarding the happenings in the day of tragedy or chaos.

The United States Navy stands strong at a strength of 347, 800 active duty personnel as per the data available for 2021. However, active-duty personnel has declined over the years though the overall personnel remains the same. The male and female gender ratio stands at 5:1 in the US Navy as per data.

The United States Navy finds its historical roots back in the Continental Navy, which was established in the year 1775 during the American Revolutionary War fought between thirteen colonies of the US and Great Britain.

The US Navy is considered to be the largest navy in the world. Backed by a significant number of warships, the United States Navy also houses a number of aircraft that aid in supporting operations of the navy while at sea, along with helping in search and rescue operations as well as anti-submarine warfare.

Data states that in 2021, the U.S. Navy had 53 Nuclear Attack Submarines at their disposal and is planning to increase the same in the coming years. The corps also has 2,221 fixed-wing aircraft in 2016 which is lesser than its 1995 count which stood at 2, 675. Eight admirals and thirty-seven vice admirals currently serve the US Navy.

(Edited by Praveen Pramod Tewari and Vaibhav Vishwanath Pawar.)

