VIDEO: US Coast Guard Releases 146 Displaced Sea Turtles

TEXAS, USA – In a major rescue operation, the US Coast Guard officers and volunteers released 146 sea turtles back in the water after they were displaced by a severe winter storm.

The incident took place near the coastal city of Corpus Christi in the US state of Texas on Feb 22.

“The release of the turtles took place after experts identified suitable areas with a water temperature of over 55 degrees Fahrenheit to safely release them,” said one of the officers involved in the rescue operation.