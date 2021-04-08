VIDEO: Trail Of Trash: Heartbreak Of Five Tons Of Plastic Junk Cleared From Galapagos Islands

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador — Several tons of rubbish were collected by volunteers, park rangers, and anglers who worked for a month to clean up the Galapagos Islands National Park.

The National Park is home to many rare and fantastic species. If the plastic is not removed, it runs the risk of being ground down and broken up and eventually being eaten by animals, often leading to a painful death.

The group of 18 people worked for a month in the volcanic archipelago that was made famous by Charles Darwin, in particular, worked in the islands of Genovesa, Pinta, and Santiago, in Ecuador and collected in one week alone 2.1 tons of garbage.

This was the second phase of the cleaning process done by the authorities.