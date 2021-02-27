VIDEO: Texas Chainsaw Rescuer: Firefighter Saves Horse From Frozen Pond

TEXAS, USA – A Texas firefighter cut the ice on a frozen pond with a chainsaw to free a trapped horse in Denton County, Texas.

The incident took place on a farm at around midday on Feb. 18.

In the footage, the firefighter is seen braving the cold to cut the ice on the frozen pond with a chainsaw before slowly easing the animal out of the water and into the care of its waiting owners holding towels.

“Engines 511 and 513, Medic 511, Chief 512, and Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department (DOVFD) Brush 552 responded to a citizen assist for a horse in a frozen pond shortly after noon today,” said the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 on Facebook. “Crews used a water rescue suit, rescue ropes, hand tools, and a chainsaw to access and remove the horse safely.”

The police added that the owners warmed the horse and that it looked in good health.

“The Firefighter was cold, but doing okay after getting out of the weather and warming up,” said the Denton County authorities.

