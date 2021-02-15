VIDEO: Stunning Time-Lapse Photography Over Volcano Crater 

HAWAII, USA — A time-lapse footage of volcanic gases and thick clouds ‘dancing’ over the crater of a fearsome active Hawaiian volcano has found its way to social media and people are swooning over the breathtaking views.

The video was filmed at the Kilauea Iki pit crater next to the main summit caldera of Kilauea, an active shield volcano in the Hawaiian Islands, United States on Feb. 2.

Historically, Kilauea is the most active of the five volcanoes that form the island of Hawaii, the largest and south-easternmost of the Islands.

The clip shows smoke emerging from the crater while a layer of white cloud swirls across the stunning landscape.

“Does this time-lapse taken yesterday from Kilauea Iki Overlook inspire (the) puʻiwa in you?” read a Twitter post of the Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park account.

The Hawaiian term ‘Puʻiwa’ translates to amazement, a surprise, stupefaction on account of wonder.