VIDEO: Stunning Time-Lapse Photography Over Volcano Crater 

HAWAII, USA — A time-lapse footage of volcanic gases and thick clouds ‘dancing’ over the crater of a fearsome active Hawaiian volcano has found its way to social media and people are swooning over the breathtaking views.
The video was filmed at the Kilauea Iki pit crater next to the main summit caldera of Kilauea, an active shield volcano in the Hawaiian Islands, United States on Feb. 2.
Historically, Kilauea is the most active of the five volcanoes that form the island of Hawaii, the largest and south-easternmost of the Islands.
The clip shows smoke emerging from the crater while a layer of white cloud swirls across the stunning landscape.
“Does this time-lapse taken yesterday from Kilauea Iki Overlook inspire (the) puʻiwa in you?” read a Twitter post of the Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park account.
The Hawaiian term ‘Puʻiwa’ translates to amazement, a surprise, stupefaction on account of wonder.
Kilauea Volcano’s Halemaʻumaʻu crater erupted on 20th December last year after a two-year-long dormant. It has been an active volcano since 1983 as per the data.
“So interesting how the bank of clouds is revealed in time-lapse to slosh and roil just like water in an ocean,” said a user comment on the video. “A’me ʻoliʻoli” (meaning Joyful) read another comment.
The lava flow soon created enormous lava lakes, which were captured by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The active volcano’s lava activity is confined to the Halemaʻumaʻu crater, as per the survey
As of Feb 3, the lava has filled out approximately 213 meters (699 feet) of the crater and only the western portion of the lava lake is active while others are considered dormant.
Data states that the Philippines saw the world’s deadliest volcanic eruption in 2006 that took the lives of around 1300 people. Indonesia experienced the second deadliest volcanic eruption in the world in 2010 that took around 400 lives while Guatemala eruptions took around 170 lives in 2018.
The US government has tabulated the various volcanic prone areas in the country and provided the results for the public. As per the data, eighteen volcanoes are of very high threat to the people in the country which can be found in the states of Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington.
Another thirty-nine volcanoes are a high threat while 49 have been termed as moderate. Thirty-four are categorized as low threat and twenty-one as a very low threat.
The Kilauea Iki trail has been open to the public recently after the lockdown was lifted and people are again allowed to visit the places following the protocols of social distancing norms.
