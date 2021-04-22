VIDEO: Special Ops Cops Save Man Perched On Outside Air Conditioner

BRONX, N.Y. — Officers from the New York Police Department’s Special Operations Bureau rescued a man huddled atop an outside air conditioner on the fourth floor of a Bronx building.

The officer involved, only identified on the video as Ryan, spoke with the man, named Jose, to deescalate the situation. “If you come inside, we’re going to have a conversation,” the officer can be heard saying on the three-minute video of the rescue.

But when he was subsequently unable to get Jose into a harness safely, Ryan held onto the man as they were lowered on a rope.

After being rescued, the man was taken to the hospital, where he received medical care.

Dermot Shea, New York Police Commissioner, posted about the April 14 rescue on Twitter and received several responses praising the officers involved.

The department’s The Special Operations Bureau responds to a wide range of calls for assistance, including people threatening to jump off bridges or buildings, stuck in elevators, barricaded perpetrators and hostage situations.

(Edited by Fern Siegel and Matthew B. Hall, Visuals edited by Claire Swift and Jorge Diaz)