VIDEO: Snow End Of Fun: Polar Bears Romp In Arctic Weather

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — A polar bear was seen having the time of its life rolling in the snow at a Dutch zoo. The video of the moment was shared by the Rotterdam Zoo authorities on their Twitter account and has gone viral on social media.

The Netherlands has been witnessing snowfall and major parts of the country are covered under snow. During this crucial time, the zookeepers are trying to protect animals from the freezing cold, but the polar bear is enjoying the weather.

“Wolodja, the polar bear is 10-years-old and in 2019 he was transferred from Ouwehands Zoo in the Dutch municipality of Rhenen to Diergaarde Blijdorp, otherwise known as Rotterdam Zoo,” the Rotterdam zoo authorities said.