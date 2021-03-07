VIDEO: Slam Raider: Angry Husband Rams Ex-Wife’s Car And Crashes Into Tree 

ENID, USA – The Enid Police Department arrested a 34-year-old husband on charges of intentionally damaging his ex-wife’s car and property.

The man identified as Tony Michael Shaw was filmed in Enid, Oklahoma, on Feb. 24 with the police sharing the footage on social media on March 2.

The police posted a video about the incident on Facebook writing, “our officers arrested a 34-year-old man on multiple complaints after he intentionally drove into his ex-wife’s vehicle and house following a hit-and-run accident minutes before.”

“Wednesday’s incident began with Shaw rear-ending a vehicle in the 200 blocks of East Broadway at 12.04 PM with his 1989 Chevy Blazer,” the police said.

Shaw was booked on March 3 on complaints of leaving the scene of an injury accident, two counts of driving under suspension, two counts of reckless driving, leaving the scene of a non-injury accident, and violation of a protective order.

He was also arrested on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon for an incident Feb. 21 where he struck a man in the Sonic Drive-In parking lot with his vehicle.

“The driver of the vehicle he struck said Shaw was behind them in traffic and could be heard yelling. The driver said the suspect was red-faced and was making dramatic gestures before colliding with their vehicle,” the police said.

He then drove to his ex-wife’s house and CCTV footage showed him leaving the road to apparently hit her parked car before crashing into a tree in the garden.

During treatment, an officer heard Shaw tell medics that he wished his ex-wife was in the garden when he accelerated through it.

In Oklahoma, drunk driving, speeding, and distracted driving are the three main factors contributing to road crashes in the state. A total of 145 road crash accidents took place in the state per day, as per the Highway Safety Office Statistics.

“Drinking and driving continue to be a problem in Oklahoma and across the U.S. On average, 179 fatal alcohol-related crashes occur in Oklahoma. In 2016, 742 alcohol-related crashes were reported in Oklahoma City, with 18 fatal wrecks. In 2016, there were 8,390 distracted driving accidents in Oklahoma, including 1,720 total crashes, 694 injury crashes, and 11 fatal crashes that involved drivers who were distracted by electronic devices,” the study states.

“About one in three traffic deaths in the United States involve a drunk driver,” as per a report on drunk driving in Oklahoma.

