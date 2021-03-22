VIDEO: Rocket Blam: NASA Tests World’s Most Powerful Rocket For Return To The Moon

WASHINGTON — The National Aeronautics and Space Administration‘s (NASA) Space Launch System (SLS) rocket launched their four most powerful rockets at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, on March 18.

The successful fire test of the core stage for the SLS proved to be an important milestone in NASA’s goal to return humans to the lunar surface.

“The SLS is the most powerful rocket NASA has ever built, and during today’s test, the core stage of the rocket generated more than 1.6 million pounds of thrust within seven seconds,” said Steve Jurczyk, administrator of National Aeronautics and Space Administration. “The SLS is an incredible feat of engineering and the only rocket capable of powering America’s next-generation missions that will place the first woman and the next man on the Moon.”