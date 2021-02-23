VIDEO: Rear-Ly Up For It: Model Shows What It Takes To Go For The World’s Biggest Butt

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — Brazilian fitness model Vanessa Ataides is working out rigorously daily in her quest to achieve the world’s biggest bum to participate in ‘Concurso Musa Verao’ (‘Summer Muse Contest’) scheduled to be conducted on Mar. 20 in the city of Rio de Janeiro.
Vanessa’s derriere currently measures 126 centimeters (49.6 inches) but she is not satisfied with it as she aims to gain an extra four centimeters (1.6 inches) in time for March.
“People look at me as if I’m not normal, but I like to draw attention,” said Vanessa to the local media. “People comment among one another. I know it’s impossible for me to go unnoticed.”
“I know it’s an addiction. When I reach a goal, I don’t stop, I want more. Today I want to have the biggest bum in Brazil, but I know that when I achieve it, I’ll want to have the biggest in the world.” she said.
The toned model recently posted videos of her grueling workout routine on Instagram where she boasts over 20,000 followers. Her Instagram account is deactivated, currently.
She treated her fans to videos of herself performing squats, leg extensions and rear leg extensions, which left little to the imagination.
“For those of you who like to criticize me, a little kiss on the shoulder. I don’t care, I just pick out what’s good. Whatever’s bad, I throw in the rubbish. Kisses for all of you, my love.” she said.
To beat the likes of Natasha Crown, a Swedish model (80-inch booty), and Mikel Ruffinelli, the current holder of the world record for the widest hip (99-inch booty), the 35-year-old roped in a specialist team of personal trainers and has been taking supplements too. Ruffinelli’s hips are 2.4 meters (8 feet) in circumference.
Vanessa’s already battling with problems associated with big bums as it’s a struggle for her to find clothes that fit properly.
“Lingerie is complicated, but if I look hard, I find it. The only trousers that fit me are size XXL joggers made of soft material.”
Vanessa has previously described her efforts to achieve the world’s largest bum as an “addiction”.
“Today, I want to have the biggest bum in Brazil, but I know that when I achieve it, I’ll want to have the biggest in the world.”
‘Concurso Musa Verao’ or Miss Bumbum competition, which is held annually in November but was delayed due to COVID-19 aims to find the Brazilian beauty with the best behind. The list is narrowed down to 11 contestants and whoever comes out on top is effectively crowned as the “muse” of the tournament as a part of being the winner.
(Edited by Ritaban Misra and Vaibhav Vishwanath Pawar.)
