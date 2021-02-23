VIDEO: Rear-Ly Up For It: Model Shows What It Takes To Go For The World’s Biggest Butt

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — Brazilian fitness model Vanessa Ataides is working out rigorously daily in her quest to achieve the world’s biggest bum to participate in ‘Concurso Musa Verao’ (‘Summer Muse Contest’) scheduled to be conducted on Mar. 20 in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Vanessa’s derriere currently measures 126 centimeters (49.6 inches) but she is not satisfied with it as she aims to gain an extra four centimeters (1.6 inches) in time for March.

“People look at me as if I’m not normal, but I like to draw attention,” said Vanessa to the local media. “People comment among one another. I know it’s impossible for me to go unnoticed.”