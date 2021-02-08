VIDEO: Ram-b-Ow! Two Cops Injured as Teen Rams Cars in a Stolen Pickup Truck 

KANSAS, USA – The intentional accident of two cop cars took place at around 3.30 am on Feb 2 2021 in the city of Wichita in Sedgwick County in the US.

According to the reports, the group of suspects were checking the door handles of parked cars along the sideways and were seen entering unlocked vehicles.

Officers from the Wichita Police Department were dispatched to the location after receiving a call reporting several suspects in a red Dodge Durango and a white Chevy Silverado.

Wichita is a city in south-central Kansas state.

After reaching the scene of the incident, officers spotted the stolen Dodge Durango and attempted to stop it, but the suspect sped away, pushing the officers to chase the vehicle.

In the pursuit to run away one of the car thieves, later determined to be a 16-year-old teenager, intentionally struck two patrol vehicles with his stolen Chevy Silverado along with several utility poles along with the sideways.