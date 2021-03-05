VIDEO: Protests Break Out In Madrid After Controversial Arrest Of Spanish Rapper

MADRID, Spain – The arrest of Spanish rapper Pablo Rivadulla Duro popularly known as ‘Pablo Hasel’ has caused public outrage with protestors taking to the streets.

The video recorded on Feb. 17 shows how a group of protestors rushed towards the police officials followed by a violent clash between the two sides.

The protestors were seen throwing portable guardrails, signs, rubbish bins and other objects. As soon as the police officials responded, the protestors were eventually pushed back and were seen running away.

The 32-year-old was convicted in March 2018 for insulting King Juan Carlos I, as he compared him to a mob boss and praised terrorism in one of his raps.