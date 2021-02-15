VIDEO: Police Drone Catches Criminal Red-Handed Trying To Hide On Top Of House Roof

OREGON, USA — The United States police department drone caught a wanted criminal red-handed trying to hide on top of a house in Hillsboro, Oregon on Feb. 3.

The suspect identified as Alejandro Jaimes-Radilla was eventually arrested by the officers, who were guided by the sniffer dog ‘Blazer’.

Alejandro, 33, was had a felony warrant on his name and was also wanted in other unspecified charges. However, with the assistance of Hillsboro Police Department’s K9 ‘Blazer’ along with a drone from the Washington County Sheriff’s office, the officer’s team was able to trace the suspect on the roof.

The felony warrants are regarded as more serious than a misdeed. In felonies, the suspect can be charged for more than a year in prison.

The Police department gave a detailed description of the incident and posted it on their social media handles, which went viral.

“With the assistance of a drone from the Washington Country Sheriff’s Office, we were able to locate Alejandro hiding in a section of the roof,” said Hillsboro Police Department on their Facebook page.

The department received more than 11K views along with comments sections, that were flooded with positive gestures and appreciations for the team.