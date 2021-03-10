VIDEO: Polar Bear Takes Cute Cub On 1st Outdoor Walk And Stops It Falling In Pool

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia – Toddling with her little cub besides a pool, and making sure it doesn’t stray into it, a caring polar bear mum was video graphed at the Rostov-on-Don Zoo in Russia.

The heart-warming moment was shot at the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don in the Rostov Oblast area. The city is not far from Ukraine’s eastern border.

“The polar bear Kometa was born in 2012 in the zoo of the Czech city of Brno,” said Rostov-on-Don Zoo Press Officer Ekaterina Kovaleva. “Two years later, she was moved to the Rostov-on-Don zoo.”