VIDEO: Panda-Mom-Ium: Playful Cub Won’t Give Her Mother A Moment’s Peace 

Baby panda “Fuhin” Kaedehama from the theme park Adventure World uses another opportunity to turn bonding time with her mother into a play-fight tournament.

The growing panda cub is seen trying to climb on her mother’s back in the latest video posted by the theme park on May 20.

The cub is determined to climb all over her mother, not minding that she takes a few falls during her efforts.

The patient mother gently bites her young as if trying to calm her down — although nothing seems to discourage Fuhin from play.

