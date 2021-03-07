VIDEO: Otterly Cute: Month-Old Zoo Youngster Milking It Fur Attention

BROOKFIELD, USA – The Brookfield Zoo has released a video of a month-old otter pup being hand-reared by animal care staff after the mother was not able to feed her.

The North American river pup was not getting proper nourishment when the staff decided to take the matter into their hands.

“The pup will most likely be re-introduced back with mom Charlotte and his dad Benny, once he is weaned, in about a month’s time,” said Sondra Katzen from the Brookfield Zoo.