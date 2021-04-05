VIDEO: Not So Grizzly: Bears With A Spring On Their Step After Winter Snooze 

TUCSON, Ariz. — Adorable grizzly bears were seen waking up for spring, preparing for the warmer weather, and getting into the spirit of the season as they cuddled and enjoyed each other’s company in a video shared on March 18.

The bears, Ronan and Finley, are among those seen waking up for spring in this video recorded in the Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona.

The two bears are seen stretching, cuddling, and playing with one another as they slowly shake off their winter rest. Grizzly bears naturally slow down during the winter and spend more time asleep. As the season changes, the bears are starting to gain more energy and lose their winter coats.