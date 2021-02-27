VIDEO: Net Gull-ty: Cop Saves Trapped Gull With Fishing Net 

FLORIDA, USA – A Florida officer was captured on camera releasing a gull from the fishnet. Equipped with fingerless gloves and a net, Officer Dixon rescued the troubled gull stuck on the pier in the city of Sarasota, Florida, on Feb. 17.
The officer while patrolling found the bird in distress and jumped to its rescue.
“I carefully approached and captured the gull in no time,” the officer said.
Later, he released the gull from what seems to be a rope tied around its wing and helps the troubled fella stand back on its two feet.
Before the officer managed to perform a grand release, the bird spread its wings wide and took off into the blue sky.
Data states that there are different kinds of gulls residing in the United States with the American Heering Gull being the most common. Large gulls with hefty bills and robust bodies are the distinctive factors of the bird.
When in flight, barrel-chested and broad-winged are the differentiating characteristics when compared to smaller species such as Ring-billed Gulls.
Adult gulls reach maturity by four years of age, as per data. They are known for patrolling shorelines and picking up scraps from the shores. Known to be loud and competitive scavengers, they often spend their time looking for food and in a group.
They often find their food sources in habitats such as diverse as open water, mudflats, plowed fields, and garbage dumps, and are known to get together to feed in an open field of the food source. They tend to usually get caught in the fishing net that has been laid down by the fishermen to catch fishes.
Gulls owing to the unique design of their peak are susceptible to such accidents and several similar incidents on the same lines have been reported. While the actual number of gulls might not be known, data states there are around 2,000 species of birds in the U.S.
During the summer, their usual natural habitats include the coastal regions namely the Atlantic Coast, Great Lakes, and coastal Alaska; they also breed across the boreal far north.
The Northern Hemisphere has a considerable population of gulls. Their characteristic of getting into the regions of other species causing rift is quite common. Distinguishing the different types of Herring Gulls is difficult, and only the American Herring Gull is most commonly found in North America.
(Edited by Praveen Pramod Tewari and Vaibhav Vishwanath Pawar.)
