VIDEO: Net Gull-ty: Cop Saves Trapped Gull With Fishing Net 

FLORIDA, USA – A Florida officer was captured on camera releasing a gull from the fishnet. Equipped with fingerless gloves and a net, Officer Dixon rescued the troubled gull stuck on the pier in the city of Sarasota, Florida, on Feb. 17.

The officer while patrolling found the bird in distress and jumped to its rescue.

“I carefully approached and captured the gull in no time,” the officer said.

Later, he released the gull from what seems to be a rope tied around its wing and helps the troubled fella stand back on its two feet.