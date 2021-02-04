VIDEO: NASA Tests Astonishing New Mars Shot Engine 

MISSISSIPPI, USA – The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, a U.S. agency responsible for the space program, and aeronautics and space research has successfully tested one of its new RS-25 engines that will boost its Space Launch System.

The engines have been developed to send future rockets to the moon, and eventually to Mars.

“The engine was test-fired at 111 percent of its original space shuttle main engine design power and the same power level needed to help launch SLS on its missions,” said Valerie Buckingham, news chief, NASA, in a media release.

The RS 25 engine is the main rocket engine used in the space shuttle, while Space Launch System is the agency’s most powerful rocket that will enable astronauts to explore space more deeply.