VIDEO: Life Is Cheep: Stunned Sparrow Brought Back From Death With Heart Massage 

AYDIN, Turkey – A motionless sparrow was brought to life by an off-duty firefighter after it crashed into the glass of a balcony and then dropped onto the pavement in Turkey.

The incident took place in the city of Aydin in the Turkish province and the footage was widely shared on social media.

The video, uploaded by the fire chief of Aydin Metropolitan Municipality, shows the sparrow’s little chest area.

The scene cuts to the bird standing up, gathering its bearings, and enjoying a friendly stroke from the firefighter who saved its life.

“I am 32 years old, working as a firefighter in Aydin, Turkey,” said Murat Sivrioglu. “I love my job. We encounter such situations very often. While I was on my way to the market, I saw the sparrow lying still on the road.”

The clip ends with the sparrow running into the shade under a parked car, apparently fully revived.

“I thought I could help it if I would give it a heart massage with my fingers. The more I massaged, the faster it recovered. Then it just flew away. The sparrow was looking better. I felt definitely proud of myself and was happy for the bird.”

