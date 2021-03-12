VIDEO: Ink-redible Sulk: Dad’s Fury At Four-Year-Old Son’s Mess 

LIANYUNGANG, China — A Chinese father recently filmed his 4-year-old child creating a mess with ink at his residence at Lianyungang city in Jiangsu province of China.
The video footage filmed on Mar.3, shows the hands and feet of the child completely covered in black ink. While filming the video, the father explains what his child did in his absence.
However, the boy seems unapologetic for his activity.
“He has not even started going to school, yet he is so naughty,” said Liang, the father of the child. He is known by his last name.
The father of the kid was not happy about the mess his child created but did not seem too mad about it. He gently scolded him and gave a tap on his head for his behavior.
The child had run into his father’s work supplies and accidentally spilled the ink everywhere. The young lad then enjoyed playing in the pool of ink, leaving trails of tiny footprints and handprints all over the living room.
With the fear of getting punished, the child hid himself under the covers, but his father soon caught hold of him. It took Liang a while to figure out the cause behind his child’s blackened limbs,’ but he soon discovered that his previously tidy living room was turned into a messy place, with a ‘painting’ created by his son.
The good part of this whole mess was that Liang chose to ignore his child’s mistake and responded in a gentle manner.
As children grow older, it becomes essential for parents to choose the path of communication, instead of scolding or hitting them for their actions. Studies show that as a child grows, he is more disciplined when the family members start communicating the pros and cons of their actions.
Sometimes it is necessary for parents to ignore the occasional bad behavior of their children or not follow through on some threatened punishment. Consistency is the key to effective discipline, and parents need to decide which rules should be followed.
Many psychiatrists, psychologists, and sociological researchers have recommended ‘complete banning’ of the physical punishment of children. In 47 countries, it is illegal for a parent, teacher, or anyone else to hit or spank a child. Until now, 124 countries have prohibited corporal punishment in schools.
As per the Child Project report, hitting children teaches them to do the same. It is established through extensive research that children learn attitudes and behaviors through observation and imitation of their parent’s actions for good or ill. Hence, it becomes the responsibility of parents to set an example of empathy and wisdom.
In many cases of “bad behavior”, the child responding in the only way he can, given his age and experience. To tackle such behavior, a holistic approach needs to be formulated. The approach should include proper sleep and nutrition, fresh air, exercise, and greatest of all need is the undivided attention from his parents.
Children at their tender age (0-10), have a high possibility of developing childhood trauma and it results in chronic depression in adulthood.
(Edited by Pallavi Mehra and Gaurab Dasgupta.)
