VIDEO: Holey Smokes: Car Body Shop Cut Secret Compartments Into Vehicles For Cannabis Smugglers

LEÓN, Spain — Spanish authorities have busted a criminal group from the province of Castile and Leon that ran the country’s largest operation for creating secret storage compartments in vehicles to transport drugs across Europe.

The agents from the Organized Crime and Anti-Drug Team of the Spanish Civil Guard conducted the operation at an automobile repair shop in the city and municipality of Avila in the Spanish autonomous community of Castile and Leon. The operation ‘Caletas’ lasted over a year and culminated in the arrest of 26 suspects, as per an official report on March 11.

“The garage created ‘Caletas for around 90 vehicles, some of which were found transporting drugs but were seized in previous operations,” said the police report. “The suspects mounted a solid assembly line infrastructure and even had expensive equipment, tools, tow-trucks, compressors, and replacement pieces.”