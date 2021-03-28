VIDEO: Helicopter Crews Rescue Stranded Solo Female Hiker With Broken Leg

HUACHUCA CITY, Ariz. — A joint operation was carried out to rescue a solo female hiker with a broken leg who was stranded on a mountain trail.

The trail was located at an altitude of over 7,500 feet.

The incident took place in the Huachuca Mountains in Arizona on the afternoon of March 22.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue reported the hiker, who needed urgent help, to the Air and Marine Operations Tucson Air Branch team.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter had previously arrived at the scene. Still, it was unable to perform the rescue due to the inaccessible mountainous terrain and dense forest and the strong winds that also prevented them from landing.