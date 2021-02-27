VIDEO: Hash Snagged: Police Bust $140,000 Cannabis Farm

NEWCASTLE, England – A group of cannabis cultivators was arrested by Northumbria Police Officers on Feb. 17 after locals reported suspicious visitors at two different Elswick area properties in Newcastle.
When the officers reached the venue, they saw eight men connected with this group of cultivators. They discovered that every room was filled with planters, equipped with proper cannabis growing lights and ventilation.
All the arrested men were responsible for the cultivation of cannabis. Buying, selling or possession of cannabis remains illegal in the UK. Only specialists can prescribe medicinal marijuana to patients.
All the cannabis found at the site was seized, the total quantity is estimated at nearly GBP 100,000 ($140,000).
Cannabis continues to be the most common drug used in the last year among Brits aged 16 to 59.
All eight suspects aged between 19 and 43, were arrested but have since been released, as the investigation further continued.
As per a report, almost half of all illegal drugs in the UK were obtained through a friend, neighbor or colleague (45 percent). The next most common source was a known dealer (13 percent), followed by a dealer not known personally (6 percent) and an acquaintance (6 percent).
Around half of the people included in the 2020 statistics claimed that it would be very easy for them to obtain illegal drugs within 24 hours, which is a 25 percent increase from 2019.
The use of cannabis for recreational purposes has increased in the past couple of years in the UK.
“In 2019-20, 29.6 percent of people in England and Wales aged between 16 and 59 had used cannabis at least once during their lifetime, compared with 23.6 percent in 2001/02,” said a study on cannabis consumption in the UK, published in 2021. “During the provided time period, 2014-15 reported the highest share of adults advising they had used cannabis at least once in their lifetimes, at 31.1 percent.”
The legal status of cannabis remains prohibited in the UK.
“On 2nd December 2020, the 53 members states of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs voted (27 in favor, 25 against, and one abstention) to remove cannabis from Schedule IV of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs,” as per a cannabis consumption and use report on Drug Wise.
“In rescheduling, the UN recognizes that cannabis carries fewer risks than other Schedule IV drugs such as heroin. The decision could drive more scientific research into the plant’s long-heralded medicinal properties and follows recommendations made by the World Health Organization in 2019.”
(Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Vaibhav Vishwanath Pawar.)
