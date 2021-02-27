VIDEO: Hash Snagged: Police Bust $140,000 Cannabis Farm

NEWCASTLE, England – A group of cannabis cultivators was arrested by Northumbria Police Officers on Feb. 17 after locals reported suspicious visitors at two different Elswick area properties in Newcastle.

When the officers reached the venue, they saw eight men connected with this group of cultivators. They discovered that every room was filled with planters, equipped with proper cannabis growing lights and ventilation.

All the arrested men were responsible for the cultivation of cannabis. Buying, selling or possession of cannabis remains illegal in the UK. Only specialists can prescribe medicinal marijuana to patients.