VIDEO: Freeze Punks: Cops And Firefighters Take On Kids In Snowball Fight

TENNESSEE, USA – As snowfall hit most parts of the United States recently, a group of police officers was seen engaging in a fun snowball fighting session with the locals in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

In the video which was recorded on Feb. 19, officers engage with local residents and children by participating in various fun winter activities such as sledding races.

The police officers along with the city’s firefighting crews took time off their busy schedule to bond with the community, mostly consisting of youngsters. The crew shares a good camaraderie with the locals for their timely response to hundreds of calls for service and crashes.