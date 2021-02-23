VIDEO: Freeze: It’s The Cops 

TEXAS, USA — Corinth Police Department officers were seen having a gala moment with the locals while sledding down a snowy hill in inflatables on Feb 17. Amidst their busy schedule, the cops took a break just to return to work within some time.

The video was filmed in the city of Corinth in Denton County in the US state of Texas. The clip shows captain Gregg and officer Sims from the police department sitting on the inflatable. From the top of the hill, the officers start sledding down towards the bottom as the residents help them.

“I got you Sims, I got you Sims,” said Officer Gregg of Corinth Police Department to his fellow, as he grabbed his hand. “When you have each other’s back on tactical tubes.”